In early trading on Friday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.5%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 33.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 3.6%. American Express is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JPMorgan Chase, trading down 3.0%, and Amgen, trading up 0.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AXP, CVX

