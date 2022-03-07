Dow Movers: AXP, CAT

In early trading on Monday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Caterpillar has lost about 2.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 4.8%. American Express is showing a gain of 0.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Visa, trading down 3.5%, and Amgen, trading up 1.9% on the day.

