Dow Movers: AXP, AAPL

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Apple Inc registers a 29.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 0.6%. American Express is lower by about 25.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Coca-Cola, trading down 0.4%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.