Dow Movers: AXP, AAPL

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Apple registers a 22.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 2.3%. American Express is showing a gain of 27.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 1.9%, and International Business Machines, trading flat on the day on the day.

