In early trading on Monday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Microsoft has lost about 29.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Amgen, trading up 0.3%. Amgen is showing a gain of 12.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Johnson & Johnson, trading up 0.7%, and Salesforce, trading up 3.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AMGN, MSFT

