Dow Movers: AAPL, WMT

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.9%. Year to date, Walmart registers a 0.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 2.5%. Apple is showing a gain of 7.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are United Technologies, trading down 1.2%, and UnitedHealth Group, trading up 0.7% on the day.

