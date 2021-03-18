Dow Movers: AAPL, JPM

In early trading on Thursday, shares of JPMorgan Chase topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, JPMorgan Chase registers a 25.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 2.2%. Apple is lower by about 8.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 1.7%, and Goldman Sachs Group, trading up 2.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.