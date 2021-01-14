Dow Movers: AAPL, INTC

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, Intel registers a 17.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 0.8%. Apple is lower by about 2.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble, trading down 0.6%, and Boeing, trading up 2.5% on the day.

