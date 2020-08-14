Dow Movers: AAPL, INTC

In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel (INTC) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, Intel has lost about 18.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple (AAPL), trading down 1.1%. Apple is showing a gain of 54.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express (AXP), trading down 1.0%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), trading up 0.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.