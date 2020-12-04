Dow Movers: AAPL, CVX

In early trading on Friday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Chevron has lost about 23.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 0.8%. Apple Inc is showing a gain of 66.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 0.6%, and Caterpillar, trading up 2.2% on the day.

