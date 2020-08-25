Dow Movers: AAPL, CAT

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Caterpillar has lost about 2.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 1.5%. Apple Inc is showing a gain of 68.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Raytheon Technologies, trading down 1.2%, and Travelers Companies, trading up 1.3% on the day.

