Dow Movers: AAPL, CAT

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Caterpillar has lost about 2.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 1.5%. Apple Inc is showing a gain of 68.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Raytheon Technologies, trading down 1.2%, and Travelers Companies, trading up 1.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL CAT RTX TRV

Other Topics

Stocks

