Dow Movers: AAPL, BA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 5.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 0.9%. Apple is showing a gain of 8.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Exxon Mobil, trading down 0.9%, and Nike, trading up 0.5% on the day.

