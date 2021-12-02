Dow Movers: AAPL, BA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 9.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 2.4%. Apple is showing a gain of 21.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 0.7%, and Visa, trading up 3.4% on the day.

