DOW Introduces New Simplified Cooling Management System

Dow Inc. DOW announced the launch of Dow Coolant Care Network, a comprehensive service model geared to help data center operators improve reliability by protecting uptime and reducing operational risks in direct-to-chip liquid cooling systems. The initiative supports the growing demand for advanced cooling solutions driven by artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and increasingly dense workloads in hyperscale data centers.

The network focuses on systems using DOWFROST LC and DOWFROST HD Heat Transfer Fluids that will address challenges of fragmented testing practices, disconnected service providers, and limited visibility into fluid performance across primary and secondary cooling loops. This approach combines fluid supply, testing, data analysis, expert interpretation and mitigation support within a single, coordinated framework. In the present scenario, liquid cooling has become essential for enabling AI-driven infrastructure as data centers emerge as the backbone of the digital economy.

The Dow Coolant Care Network includes routine and advanced fluid testing, centralized review of test data, technical guidance from Dow specialists, and in-field support for sampling and fluid health optimization. This coordinated approach allows operators to move to a proactive, data-driven coolant management strategy. Dow also plans to expand the network globally, with development underway in Europe, Latin America and the Asia Pacific.

DOW stock has gained 26.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s 12.9% growth.



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DOW’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

DOW currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF, Albemarle Corporation ALB and Balchem Corporation BCPC.

While CF and ALB sport a Zacks Rank #1 each at present, BCPC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $15.67 per share, indicating a rise of 67.24% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.42%. CF’s shares have soared 36.9% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.45 per share, indicating a 1,675.95% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing it in one, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 194.9% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $5.70 per share, indicating a 10.68% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters, while missing once.

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Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Balchem Corporation (BCPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.