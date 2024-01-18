News & Insights

Dow Analyst Moves: HON

January 18, 2024 — 11:47 am EST

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Honeywell International is the #18 analyst pick. Despite being ranked lower than the median among analyst picks of the Dow, Honeywell International ranks better than the median among analyst picks for the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #229 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Honeywell International is lower by about 5.5%.

