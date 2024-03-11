The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Salesforce is the #16 analyst pick. Despite being ranked lower than the median among analyst picks of the Dow, Salesforce ranks better than the median among analyst picks for the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #170 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Salesforce is showing a gain of 15.7%.

VIDEO: Dow Analyst Moves: CRM

