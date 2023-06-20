The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Apple is the #9 analyst pick. Apple also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #122 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Apple is showing a gain of 42.6%.

VIDEO: Dow Analyst Moves: AAPL

