Dow Adds Triple Digits for 4th-Straight Record Close

The Dow added triple digits today for a fourth-straight win and record close. On the flip side, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were muted or lower, the former eking out a loss and the latter shedding triple digits. As investors pored over the latest batch of earnings reports and killed time today ahead of the Fed's interest rate decision tomorrow, all eyes now turn to Big Tech giants and Club Trillion members Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL), who report earnings after the close today.

Another poor month for Pfizer stock

Tech stock has almost tripled in 2024 already.

has almost tripled in 2024 already. Plus, SPOT stays hot; UPS fumbles the bag; and an energy drink to buy at the dip.

Commodities Push Higher Ahead of Fed Decision

Oil prices bounced back today for a sizable gain, after the IMF boosted its global growth forecast for 2024. For the session, March-dated West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) added $1.04, or 1.4%, to finish at $77.82 per barrel.

With all eyes on the Fed -- and the U.S. for a possible military response in the Middle East -- April-dated gold added $6.30, or 0.3%, to settle at at $2,050.90 for the session.

