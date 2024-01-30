News & Insights

Markets
AAPL

Dow Adds Triple Digits for 4th-Straight Record Close

January 30, 2024 — 04:26 pm EST

Written by pmartin@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

The Dow added triple digits today for a fourth-straight win and record close. On the flip side, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were muted or lower, the former eking out a loss and the latter shedding triple digits. As investors pored over the latest batch of earnings reports and killed time today ahead of the Fed's interest rate decision tomorrow, all eyes now turn to Big Tech giants and Club Trillion members Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL), who report earnings after the close today. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Another poor month for Pfizer stock
  • Tech stock has almost tripled in 2024 already.
  • Plus, SPOT stays hot; UPS fumbles the bag; and an energy drink to buy at the dip. 

closing summary jan30

nyse nasdaq jan30

5 Things to Know Today

    1. Consumer confidence is at its highest level since December 2021. (MarketWatch)
    2. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is also growing more confident. (Reuters)
    3. There's no stopping Spotify stock
    4. UPS suffers steep post-earnings bear gap
    5. Buy the dip on Celsius stock.

    Earnings Jan30

    UVOL Jan30

    Commodities Push Higher Ahead of Fed Decision

    Oil prices bounced back today for a sizable gain, after the IMF boosted its global growth forecast for 2024. For the session, March-dated West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) added $1.04, or 1.4%, to finish at $77.82 per barrel.

    With all eyes on the Fed -- and the U.S. for a possible military response in the Middle East -- April-dated gold added $6.30, or 0.3%, to settle at at $2,050.90 for the session.

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Markets
    Schaeffer
    Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
    More articles by this source ->

    Stocks mentioned

    AAPL
    MSFT
    SPX
    DJIA

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.