Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Douglas Dynamics said on June 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.18 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $30.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.88%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.94%, the lowest has been 1.94%, and the highest has been 4.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.77 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.92. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 329 funds or institutions reporting positions in Douglas Dynamics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLOW is 0.14%, a decrease of 26.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 28,571K shares. The put/call ratio of PLOW is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.91% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Douglas Dynamics is 46.24. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 51.91% from its latest reported closing price of 30.44.

The projected annual revenue for Douglas Dynamics is 666MM, an increase of 11.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,641K shares representing 11.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,717K shares, representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLOW by 76,613.27% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,318K shares representing 10.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,313K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLOW by 14.24% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,918K shares representing 8.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,972K shares, representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLOW by 90.05% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,880K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,868K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLOW by 13.29% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 1,473K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Douglas Dynamics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Home to the most trusted brands in the industry, Douglas Dynamics is North America's premier manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. For more than 70 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the Company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products, at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value. The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments: First, the Work Truck Attachments segment, which includes commercial snow and ice control equipment sold under the FISHER®, SNOWEX® and WESTERN® brands. Second, the Work Truck Solutions segment, which includes the up-fit of market leading attachments and storage solutions under the HENDERSON® brand, and the DEJANA® brand and its related sub-brands.

