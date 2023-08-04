News & Insights

Markets
HLT

DoubleTree By Hilton Now Offering Allergy-friendly Soft Chocolate Chip Cookie

August 04, 2023 — 04:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - DoubleTree by Hilton announced that starting Friday, it will begin offering a new allergy-friendly soft chocolate chip cookie, alongside the original DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie. DoubleTree by Hilton has collaborated with Partake Foods, an allergy-friendly food company, to produce the new cookie.

DoubleTree by Hilton is a global portfolio of more than 660 hotels with more than 150,000 rooms across 53 countries and territories.

Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton, said: "We're serving not just a cookie but a promise of care and personalization for each guest who walks through our doors."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HLT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.