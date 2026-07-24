Don't Save for Retirement if You Haven't First Done This

Key Points

While it's a great thing to save for retirement, you shouldn't bank on your IRA or 401(k) for cash you might need in a pinch.

Your first priority should be to build a three- to six-month emergency fund.

Keep that money someplace safe, like a high-yield savings account, so it can't lose value and you can access it at any time.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

You'll often hear that one of the best things you can do for your finances is start saving for retirement at a young age. If you begin funding an IRA or 401(k) in your 20s, you may have 40 years for your money to grow and benefit from compounded returns.

But while it's crucial to save for retirement, there's another type of savings you should tackle before focusing on your IRA or 401(k).

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Your emergency fund should come first

Unexpected expenses are a part of life. Whether it's a major car repair, an expensive medical bill, or a sudden job loss, emergencies can happen when you least expect them.

Without an emergency fund, you may have to rely on credit cards or personal loans to cover those costs. But high-interest debt can quickly become expensive, making it harder to save for long-term goals.

That's why you absolutely need an emergency fund to deal with life's hiccups. Experts often recommend socking away enough money to cover three to six months' worth of bills and keeping that cash in a high-yield savings account. That way, your emergency fund can't lose value, and you should have instant access to it whenever you need it.

Now you may be thinking, "Well, if I hit a snag, I'll just tap my IRA or 401(k)." The problem, though, is that these accounts impose a 10% early withdrawal penalty for taking distributions prior to age 59 and 1/2. An emergency fund in cash won't do that.

Funding both at the same time could make sense

While your emergency fund should generally take priority over retirement savings until it's complete, the one exception may be if you have a 401(k) plan through your job with a generous employer match. In that case, not contributing means giving up free money.

If you're looking at a robust match, you may want to contribute to your 401(k) up to the point where you can snag your free employer cash in full. From there, put the rest of your savings into an emergency fund.

You should also know that the three- to six-month guideline is just that. If you aren't committed to many expenses (maybe you're a college grad who's living at home rent-free), a two-month emergency fund may suffice. On the other hand, if you're the sole breadwinner in your household and have a unique job that would be hard to replace, a nine- or 12-month emergency fund may be more suitable for you.

It's a great and important thing to save for retirement, but your near-term needs should come before your long-term needs. If you solidify your emergency fund, once that's done, you should be in a stronger position to focus on long-term savings and building wealth through investing.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.