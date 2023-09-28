Don’t Miss the Boom: 3 Quantum Computing Stocks Set to Explode Higher

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the dynamic investment realm, excitement for quantum computing stocks is steadily amplifying. As the sector gains momentum, investors are on the lookout for quantum computing stocks to buy. Amid this backdrop, comprehending the intricate landscape of quantum computing becomes imperative for making informed investment decisions.

This situation underscores the significance of staying abreast with the latest trends, breakthroughs and market shifts in this dynamic domain. In the forthcoming exploration I will try to help you unravel the potential of quantum computing stocks and illuminate the path for investment.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stands out as a beacon of robust growth. The tech giant has indicated a dedication to pioneering in quantum computing. This is emphasized by its goal to build a quantum supercomputer within the next ten years. In addition, with Microsoft’s announcement of Azure Quantum Elements and the enhancement of the Azure Quantum Development Kit, it’s clear that the corporation is strategically positioning itself at the forefront of quantum technology.

Moreover, reporting a stellar year-to-date (YTD) return of 30%, Microsoft continues to reinforce investor confidence. In its 2023 Q4 earnings release, it reported a net income of $20.08 billion, up by a notable 20%, and revenue standing at a substantial $56.19 billion, marking an 8% year-over-year (YOY) increase. The successful earnings beat, with a surprise of 5.59% in EPS, further underscores the financial vigor of the company.

Significantly, Microsoft is making substantial progress in quantum computing, positioning the company as a compelling choice for investors interested in purchasing quantum computing stocks. This signifies not only the acquisition of shares but also an investment in a future rich with technological promise and pioneering innovation.

IBM (IBM)

IBM (NYSE:IBM), another recognized tech giant, is trailblazing advancements in the realm of quantum computing.

Like Microsoft, IBM is on a mission. It wants to build a colossal 100,000-qubit quantum computer in the next 10 years. Its foundation in this ambition is solid, demonstrated by the impressive strides made with the IBM Quantum Eagle, a model equipped with 127 qubits. A benchmark experiment further bolstered IBM’s position, indicating the potential for practical quantum computing applications within just two years.

Financially speaking, IBM boasts a six-month return of 10%, showcasing the robustness of its financial health. Despite a slight revenue dip to $15.48 billion in its latest financial results, a YOY decrease of 0.39%, it reported an impressive net income increase of 13.72%, with a net profit margin enhancement of 14%. Additionally, the company’s EPS exceeded expectations by 8.93%. All these factors emphasize IBM’s ability to navigate financial challenges effectively.

IBM’s latest accomplishments underscore the company’s steadfast focus on quantum computing advancement. Hence, if you look beyond the numbers, it’s the groundbreaking progress in quantum technology that truly delineates IBM.

Honeywell International (HON)

In a market year swirling with unpredictability, Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) is currently dealing with a 12% dip in YTD return. Yet, peeling back the layers reveals a different story. July 2023 unfurled robust financial results for the company. It announced a net income of $1.49 billion, flourishing 18% YOY. Adding to the financial luster, Honeywell’s diluted EPS of $2.22 beat expectations by 0.79%, bolstering the narrative of its enduring financial vigor.

As Honeywell moves into the quantum computing field its decision to incorporate encryption keys strengthened for quantum computing into smart utility meters highlights its dedication to data security. This step is crucial against burgeoning cyber threats. Moreover, the pioneering steps it has taken within this emerging field underline its innovative edge. As an example, through its spinoff, Quantinuum, Honeywell has unveiled a second-generation trapped-ion quantum computer system.

In essence, while short-term market fluctuations have impacted Honeywell’s stock performance, it’s crucial to acknowledge the forward momentum. The company is not just adapting to the technological landscape but actively working to shape it. To sum it up, the future is replete with opportunities for Honeywell to amplify its market position. Thus, it is a compelling narrative in the unfolding story of quantum computing stocks to buy.

On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio.

