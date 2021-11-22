DOMO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Domo Inc (Symbol: DOMO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $75.54, changing hands as low as $75.21 per share. Domo Inc shares are currently trading off about 10.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOMO's low point in its 52 week range is $35.06 per share, with $98.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.70.

