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Domino's Pizza Pays Customers $5 To Test Redesigned Website, App

August 03, 2026 — 07:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) on Monday revealed an offering of $5 off to customers on their next digital order to beta test its newly redesigned website and mobile app.

Customers who place a qualifying online order between August 3 to August 30 will receive a $5 coupon to use the following week on a digital order, the company said.

Domino's Rewards members will receive the coupon under "My Deals," while other customers will receive it via email, it added.

"We streamlined our website and app to make them bolder, brighter, more modern, and engaging for customers, but we want to hear from them," said Mark Messing, Domino's vice president of global digital marketing.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of Domino's Pizza were up 0.16 percent, changing hands at $348.01, after closing Friday's regular session 1.37 percent lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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