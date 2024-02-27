Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Declares $1.51 Dividend

Domino's Pizza said on February 21, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.51 per share ($6.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.21 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 14, 2024 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024 will receive the payment on March 29, 2024.

At the current share price of $459.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.32%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.03%, the lowest has been 0.67%, and the highest has been 1.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 1.20 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.61%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1397 funds or institutions reporting positions in Domino's Pizza. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPZ is 0.23%, an increase of 2.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 39,525K shares. The put/call ratio of DPZ is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.86% Downside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Domino's Pizza is 450.45. The forecasts range from a low of 349.46 to a high of $525.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.86% from its latest reported closing price of 459.00.

The projected annual revenue for Domino's Pizza is 5,090MM, an increase of 13.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,458K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,289K shares, representing an increase of 6.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 7.50% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,706K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,704K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 46.67% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 1,199K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,175K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 2.85% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,158K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,080K shares, representing an increase of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 8.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,091K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,105K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 15.16% over the last quarter.

Dominos Pizza Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Domino's Pizza, Inc., branded as Domino's, is an American multinational pizza restaurant chain founded in 1960. The corporation is Delaware domiciled and headquartered at the Domino's Farms Office Park in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

