Domino's Business Outlook Turns on Orders, Reach & Execution

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. DPZ remains a closely watched restaurant stock because its operating story is still producing volume gains, even as the latest quarter gave investors a mixed read on earnings and sales.

The key question is whether order growth, digital reach and store expansion can keep supporting results while ticket pressure, promotions and costs limit near-term visibility.

Domino’s Model Has Multiple Growth Levers

Domino’s operates through three reportable segments: U.S. stores, international franchise and supply chain. In fiscal 2025, supply chain generated 60.5% of revenues, ahead of U.S. stores at 32.6% and international franchise at 6.9%.

That mix matters. Higher system sales can lift franchise royalties and fees while also driving more product flow through the supply-chain network. The model gives Domino’s several ways to participate when its stores handle more orders.

DPZ Orders Are Still the Core Signal

Order counts were the most important signal in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. Management said Domino’s generated meaningful order-count growth across both delivery and carryout, even as broader U.S. quick-service restaurant transaction volumes were flat.

Domino's Pizza Inc Price and Consensus

Domino's Pizza Inc price-consensus-chart | Domino's Pizza Inc Quote

That distinction is important because growth did not simply reflect a healthier category. It suggested relative strength, with millions of new customers coming into the brand during a period when restaurant demand remained pressured.

Same-store sales were less convincing. U.S. same-store sales rose 0.1%, as stronger order counts were offset by lower average ticket. Delivery comparable sales declined 0.7%, while carryout increased 1.1%.

Domino’s Digital Reach Keeps Expanding

Domino’s digital reach is widening through loyalty, aggregators and integration across ordering channels. A larger loyalty base gives the company more opportunities to build frequency after new customers enter the system.

Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER is important to the story because it expands Domino’s access to customers who prefer third-party delivery marketplaces. DoorDash, Inc. DASH plays a similar role, giving the brand another digital channel while Domino’s keeps fulfillment tied to its own operating systems.

The company’s own digital infrastructure helps coordinate orders from Domino’s channels and aggregator platforms with food preparation and driver availability, supporting fulfillment across delivery channels.

DPZ Expansion Still Supports the Long View

Domino’s ended the second quarter with 22,531 stores worldwide, including 7,231 U.S. stores and 15,300 international stores. The system opened 250 stores and closed 41 in the quarter, resulting in 209 net openings.

International development remains a major part of the long-term story. The international system added 183 net stores in the quarter and 825 over the trailing four quarters.

Management continues to expect about 800 international net new stores in 2026. That growth can expand the royalty base, deepen global scale and increase the retail sales platform over time.

Where DPZ Ratings Temper the Story

The bottom line is that Domino’s operating narrative remains constructive, but the stock still carries caution. Order growth, wider access and global unit development support the business case, while ticket weakness, competitive promotions, cautious consumers and higher costs keep the setup from looking clean.

DPZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). That rank adds a near-term warning to the story, especially with fiscal 2026 earnings estimates down over the past 30 days.

The Style Scores are more mixed. Domino’s has a Growth Score of A and a VGM Score of B, which point to favorable growth characteristics and a solid combined style profile. Its Momentum Score of F signals weak price momentum, meaning the stock still lacks near-term

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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