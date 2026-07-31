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Dominion Energy, Inc. Reports Drop In Q2 Bottom Line

July 31, 2026 — 07:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $340 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $760 million, or $0.88 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $712 million or $0.79 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.6% to $4.480 billion from $3.810 billion last year.

Dominion Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $340 Mln. vs. $760 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue: $4.480 Bln vs. $3.810 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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