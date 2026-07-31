Dominion Energy, Inc. Reports Drop In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $340 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $760 million, or $0.88 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $712 million or $0.79 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.6% to $4.480 billion from $3.810 billion last year.

Dominion Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $340 Mln. vs. $760 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue: $4.480 Bln vs. $3.810 Bln last year.

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