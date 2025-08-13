Dolphin Revenue Jumps 23 Percent

Key Points Record revenue (GAAP) of $14.1 million in Q2 2025, up 23% year over year and ahead of analyst estimates.

Operating loss (GAAP) narrowed significantly to $0.06 million from $1.1 million in Q2 2024.

Adjusted operating income turned positive at $0.6 million, compared with a loss in the prior year.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN), a diversified entertainment marketing and content production company, released its second quarter 2025 results on August 13, 2025. The headline news was a record revenue of $14.1 million (GAAP) in Q2 2025, representing 23% growth compared to the prior year and beating analyst expectations by $1.6 million (GAAP). The company’s net loss per share (GAAP) improved to $0.13, and showed improvement compared to a $0.17 per share GAAP net loss in Q2 2024. Operating loss (GAAP) shrank sharply, and adjusted operating income turned positive, highlighting momentum in the core agency business, as core entertainment publicity and marketing revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $12.1 million. In summary, Dolphin posted a stronger-than-expected quarter, even as it continued to invest in new business lines and manage expenses.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) ($0.13) ($0.05) ($0.17) N/A Revenue (GAAP) $14.1 million $12.5 million $11.4 million 23.0% Adjusted Operating Income (Non-GAAP) $0.6 million ($0.1 million) NM Operating Loss (GAAP) N/A ($1.1 million) N/A Net Loss (GAAP) ($1.4 million) ($1.6 million) -12.5%

About Dolphin Entertainment and Business Focus

Dolphin Entertainment operates in entertainment marketing, publicity, and content production. Its primary business is providing services like public relations, digital marketing, and multimedia production for clients spanning entertainment, hospitality, music, and gaming industries.

In recent periods, the company has concentrated on expanding and diversifying its service lines. New ventures include affiliate marketing programs and an increased push into women’s sports talent management. Key factors to success for Dolphin are its ability to maintain strong client relationships, adapt to digital marketing trends, and create new revenue streams through innovation and integration across its business units.

Quarterly Highlights and Financial Performance

Revenue climbed 23%, delivering a new high as Dolphin’s agency and marketing subsidiaries handled major campaigns across entertainment, music festivals, and lifestyle events. Notably, this growth occurred without material contribution from content productions or ventures, which demonstrates the strength and resilience of the agency platform.

Operating loss narrowed sharply to $0.06 million from the $1.1 million loss in Q2 2024. This reduction was achieved even as the company continued its initial investment phase in both women’s sports management and affiliate marketing. Adjusted operating income swung to a $0.6 million gain.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose 3% year-over-year. Payroll and benefits (GAAP) increased 12.0% year-over-year. Direct costs, associated with project execution and campaign delivery, climbed to $0.7 million. Total expenses (GAAP) increased by just over 12%.

The agency’s major subsidiaries contributed high-profile projects, such as 42West’s campaign for Comic-Con and The Door’s launches of culinary partnerships and new verticals like Tastemakers. Shore Fire Media generated wins in the music segment, and The Digital Dept. launched an affiliate marketing platform targeting influencer-brand collaborations. Always Alpha, focused on women’s sports talent management, grew its roster and industry event presence. The Digital Dept. also hosted BrandEdit, its highest-grossing influencer event to date. The lack of revenue from new film productions this quarter underscores that the agency, marketing, and digital services remain the core drivers of financial performance during this period.

Operational Context and Strategic Initiatives

Dolphin continues to focus on diversifying its services to mitigate risks and capitalize on new trends. The expansion into affiliate marketing, which is a revenue model where social-media creators earn commission on product links, addresses the digital shift in marketing strategies. By offering management support for affiliate influencers, Dolphin provides a new value stream for both creators and brands within its ecosystem. The company expects to triple its affiliate influencer roster by year-end 2025.

Always Alpha, Dolphin’s women’s sports talent management division, highlights the firm’s investment in high-growth market segments. This division, co-founded with Olympian Allyson Felix, is expanding into soccer and basketball and works to grow its client roster and brand partnerships. While in the investment stage, leadership expects Always Alpha to make a meaningful contribution to results from late 2025 and into 2026.

On the digital side, Dolphin’s agencies launched combined offerings that blend influencer management, affiliate marketing, and publicity. This integration aims to deliver operational efficiencies, cross-selling opportunities, and increased value to clients seeking comprehensive digital marketing solutions.

The company also emphasized synergy between its subsidiaries, cross-promoting services, and delivering multi-platform client campaigns. This maintained Dolphin’s reputation with major brands including Amazon Studios, Warner Bros, and adidas Originals.

Looking Ahead: Outlook and Key Items for Investors

Management did not provide formal or numeric financial guidance for upcoming periods. However, leadership reiterated expectations that the investment phase for Always Alpha and affiliate marketing will taper off in 2026. Expiration of certain legacy real estate commitments and repayment of bank loans over the next two to three years are also expected to support operating margin growth.

Investors should monitor the ramp-up and profitability of both Always Alpha and the affiliate marketing business, as these areas are central to the company’s long-term growth plan. The success of new content productions, such as the upcoming Youngblood feature timed for debut at the Toronto International Film Festival, could introduce added opportunities in future quarters. Continued leverage on the balance sheet, ongoing GAAP net losses, and the trajectory toward sustained profitability will remain major factors in assessing Dolphin's progress.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

