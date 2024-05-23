Dollar Slightly Weaker on Reduced Liquidity Demand

The dollar index (DXY00) today is down by -0.05%. The dollar is under pressure as today’s rally in the S&P 500 to a new record high has reduced liquidity demand for the dollar. Also, strength in the euro today is undercutting the dollar on better-than-expected Eurozone economic reports. The dollar recovered more than half of its losses after the 10-year T-note yield rose to a 1-week high when weekly jobless claims fell more than expected and the May S&P manufacturing PMI unexpectedly increased, hawkish factors for Fed policy.

The US Apr Chicago Fed national activity index fell -0.19 to -0.23, weaker than expectations of +0.13.

US weekly initial unemployment claims fell -8,00 to 215,000, showing a stronger labor market than expectations of 220,000.

The US May S&P manufacturing PMI unexpectedly rose +0.9 to 50.9, stronger than expectations of a decline to 49.9.

US Apr new home sales fell -4.7% m/m to 634,000, weaker than expectations of 678,000.

The markets are discounting the chances for a -25 bp rate cut at 0% for the June 11-12 FOMC meeting and 12% for the following meeting on July 30-31.

EUR/USD (^EURUSD) today is up by +0.12%. The euro today recovered from a 1-week low and is moderately higher. Short covering emerged in the euro on today’s stronger-than-expected reports on Eurozone Q1 wages and Eurozone May S&P manufacturing PMI. The euro fell back from its best levels after the dollar recovered from early losses.

The Eurozone May consumer confidence index rose +0.4 to a 2-1/4 year high of -14.3, slightly weaker than expectations of -14.2.

Wage pressures are hawkish for ECB policy and supportive for the euro after the ECB reported that Eurozone negotiated wages in Q1 increased +4.7% y/y from +4.5% y/y in Q4 and matched a record.

The Eurozone May S&P manufacturing PMI rose +1.7 to a 15-month high of 47.4, stronger than expectations of 46.1. The May S&P composite PMI rose +0.6 to 52.3, stronger than expectations of 52.0 and the fastest pace of expansion in a year.

Swaps are discounting the chances of a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at 90% for its next meeting on June 6.

USD/JPY (^USDJPY) is up by +0.17%. Today, the yen gave up an early advance and fell to a 3-week low against the dollar after the 10-year T-note yield jumped to a 1-week high. The yen today initially posted modest gains on stronger-than-expected Japanese economic reports on May Jibun Bank manufacturing PMI and Apr machine tool orders.

Japan Apr machine tool orders were revised upward to -8.9% y/y from the previously reported -11.6% y/y.

The Japan May Jibun Bank manufacturing PMI rose +0.9 to 50.5, the fastest pace of expansion in a year.

Swaps are pricing in the chances for a +10 bp rate increase by the BOJ at 25% for the June 14 meeting.

June gold (GCM4) today is down -34.4 (-1.34%), and July silver (SIN24) is down -0.786 (-2.50%). Precious metals prices today are under pressure, with gold falling to a 1-week low on negative carryover from Wednesday afternoon’s hawkish minutes of the April 30-May 1 FOMC meeting. The minutes stated that policymakers favored keeping interest rates higher for longer to combat inflation. Losses in gold accelerated today after the 10-year T-note yield climbed to a 1-week high.

On the positive side for metals today is a weaker dollar. Demand for gold as an inflation hedge increased today on signs of wage pressures in Europe after the ECB reported Eurozone negotiated wages in Q1 increased +4.7% y/y from +4.5% y/y in Q4 and matched a record. Silver found some support today on the stronger-than-expected May manufacturing PMIs in the US, Eurozone, and Japan, a positive factor for industrial metals demand.

