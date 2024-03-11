Dollar Recovers Slightly as T-note Yields Move Higher

The dollar index (DXY00) today is slightly higher on some short-covering from last Friday’s 2-month low. The dollar index is also seeing some support from today’s +2.1 bp rise in the 10-year T-note yield, which modestly improved the dollar’s interest rate differentials.

The FX markets are looking ahead to Tuesday’s U.S. CPI report, which will impact the odds for a Fed interest rate cut over the next few months. The consensus is for tomorrow’s Feb U.S. CPI to be unchanged from Jan at +3.1% y/y, which would be 0.1 point above the 2-3/4 year low of +3.0% posted in June 2023. The Feb core CPI is expected to ease to a new 2-3/4 year low of +3.7% y/y from Jan’s current 2-3/4 year low of +3.9% y/y.

The markets are discounting the chances for a -25 bp rate cut at 2% for the March 19-20 FOMC meeting, 25% for the following meeting on April 30-May 1, and 89% for the meeting after that on June 11-12.

The dollar index last Friday posted a 2-month low on the net dovish U.S. unemployment report. U.S. Feb nonfarm payrolls rose +275,000, stronger than expectations of +200,000. However, Jan payrolls were revised downward to +229,000 from the previously reported +353,000. The Feb unemployment rate rose +0.2 to a 2-year high of 3.9%, showing a weaker labor market than expectations of no change at 3.7%. U.S. Feb average hourly earnings eased to +4.3% y/y from +4.4% y/y in Jan.

The dollar was also undercut last week after Fed Chair Powell said in Senate testimony that the Fed is “not far” from being confident enough to start cutting interest rates.

EUR/USD (^EURUSD) today is slightly lower by -0.20%. The euro is seeing carry-over bearishness from dovish comments last Friday from ECB Governing Council members Nagel and Villeroy de Galhau, who said the ECB could begin cutting interest rates in the spring. Also, ECB President Lagarde last week said that the ECB could start cutting rates as soon as June.

Swaps are pricing in the chances for a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at 15% for its next meeting on April 11 and at 96% for the following meeting on June 6.

USD/JPY (^USDJPY) is trading slightly lower. The yen is seeing some continued support from expectations for the Bank of Japan to begin raising interest rates within the next two months. Reuters reported last Friday that an increasing number of BOJ policymakers are leaning toward scrapping the BOJ's negative interest rate at this month's policy meeting, given expectations of larger wage increases this year.

Swaps are pricing in the chances for a +10 bp rate increase by the BOJ at 64% for its next meeting on March 19 and 87% for the following meeting on April 26.

April gold (GCJ4) today is up +1.7 (+0.08%), and May silver (SIK24) is up +0.066 (+0.27%). April gold today is consolidating below last Friday’s contract high, and March gold is consolidating below last Friday’s all-time record nearest-futures high. The underlying sentiment for gold remains bullish, with market expectations that the Fed and ECB will begin cutting interest rates in June. Precious metals prices also have underlying support from Middle East geopolitical tensions.

However, precious metals are seeing some downward pressure today from the slightly higher dollar index. Also, funds continue to liquidate their long gold positions after long gold holdings in ETFs fell to a 4-year low last Thursday.

