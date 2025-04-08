Dollar Pressured by Stock Rebound

The dollar index (DXY00) today is down by -0.05%. The dollar is under pressure from a stock rebound, which curbs liquidity demand for the dollar. The dollar is also being pressured by concern that a global trade war could derail the economy and force the Fed to cut interest rates. In addition, the dollar is facing a confidence crisis as the US renegotiates its relationships with its trading partners, diminishing the dollar’s reserve-currency status and prompting some foreign investors to liquidate their dollar assets. Higher T-note yields today are limiting losses in the dollar.

Chicago Fed President Goolsbee said some business leaders expressed anxiety about the possibility that tariffs could send the economy back to the conditions of 2021 and 2022 when inflation was “raging out of control.”

Join 200K+ Subscribers:

The markets are discounting the chances at 29% for a -25 bp rate cut after the May 6-7 FOMC meeting.

EUR/USD (^EURUSD) today is up by +0.04%. The euro is slightly higher today due to the dollar’s weakness. However, gains in the euro are limited by dovish ECB comments. ECB Governing Council member Simkus said, “I still think the ECB should cut interest rates next week,” and ECB Governing Council member and Bundesbank President Nagel said the ECB is “well on track” to reach its inflation target this year.

ECB Governing Council member Simkus said, “I still think the ECB should cut rates this month, and then, with a lot more information in June, including more clarity on tariffs and other things, we can think about whether we should wait and see or cut again.”

Swaps are discounting the chances at 89% for a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at the April 17 policy meeting.

USD/JPY (^USDJPY) today is down by -0.23%. The yen is mildly higher today on dollar weakness. Also, comments late Monday from US Treasury Secretary Bessent boosted the yen when he said Japan is moving to the front of the line in countries seeking to roll back US reciprocal tariffs and will get “priority” in US tariff talks. Negative factors for the yen include today’s Japanese economic news that showed a weaker-than-expected Mar eco watchers outlook survey and today’s sharp rally in the Nikkei Stock Index, which reduced safe-haven demand for the yen.

The Japan Mar eco watchers outlook survey fell -1.4 to a 2-1/2 year low of 45.2, weaker than expectations of 46.1.

June gold (GCM25) today is up +56.10 (+1.89%), and May silver (SIK25) is up +0.806 (+2.72%). Precious metals today are sharply higher. Today’s weaker dollar is bullish for metals. Also, the escalation of the trade war has boosted safe-haven demand for precious metals after President Trump said he would boost tariffs on China by 50% if it doesn’t remove its 34% tariff on US goods by Wednesday, to which China replied it’s prepared to “fight to the end.” In addition, dovish comments from ECB Governing Council member Simkus were supportive of precious metals when he said, “I still think the ECB should cut interest rates next week.” Finally, geopolitical risks in the Middle East are boosting safe-haven demand for precious metals as Israel continues airstrikes across Gaza, ending a two-month ceasefire with Hamas, and as the US continues to launch strikes on Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Today’s sharp stock rebound has curbed some safe-haven demand for precious metals. Also, higher global bond yields today are negative for precious metals. In addition, gains in silver prices are limited by concern that an escalation of the trade war could derail the global economy and the demand for industrial metals.

On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.