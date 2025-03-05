Dollar General (DG) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Dollar General (DG) ended the recent trading session at $73.70, demonstrating a +1.07% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the discount retailer had gained 1.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 6.55%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.13%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dollar General in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on March 13, 2025. On that day, Dollar General is projected to report earnings of $1.50 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.03%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.26 billion, up 4.05% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar General. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.82% lower. Right now, Dollar General possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Dollar General is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.4, which means Dollar General is trading at a discount to the group.

One should further note that DG currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.11. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.09 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

