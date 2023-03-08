Dole (DOLE) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Dole said on March 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 24, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.70%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.89%, the lowest has been 1.99%, and the highest has been 4.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=66).

The current dividend yield is 0.29 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 8.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.19% Upside

As of March 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dole is $14.22. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 20.19% from its latest reported closing price of $11.83.

The projected annual revenue for Dole is $9,578MM, an increase of 3.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dole. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 9.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOLE is 0.36%, an increase of 43.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.06% to 34,117K shares. The put/call ratio of DOLE is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Pale Fire Capital SE holds 7,363K shares representing 7.76% ownership of the company.

Rubric Capital Management holds 4,500K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,250K shares, representing an increase of 27.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOLE by 58.44% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 4,377K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,198K shares, representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOLE by 19.96% over the last quarter.

Redwood Capital Management holds 2,558K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gmt Capital holds 1,650K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,806K shares, representing a decrease of 9.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOLE by 10.24% over the last quarter.

Dole Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dole plc produces and distributes food products. The Company offers fresh fruit, vegetables, and food products such as bananas, pineapples, berries, avocados, and other organic produce. Dole serves customers worldwide.

