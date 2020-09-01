‘DogByte’ Attack Found in ‘Randomness’ Protocol Proof for Ethereum 2.0 Beacon Chain
Researchers at ZenGo have properly disclosed a vulnerability discovered in the Diogenes protocol proof. The proof is designed to provide the raw entropy for a Verifiable Delay Function (VDF) for the Ethereum 2.0 random beacon chain.
- Ligero Inc., the team behind Diogenes, is redrafting the proof of the protocol to iterate away the vulnerability, according to a ZenGo blog post.
- Entropy is a mathematical ârandomnessâ that bolsters security for cryptographic functions.
- Ethereumâs long-pending upgrade, Ethereum 2.0, calls for a random beacon chain to create entropy. This beacon chain has been called the âspineâ of Eth 2.0 for its role in coordinating functions between Ethereumâs main blockchain and all of its smaller, derivative chains called âshard chains.â
- VDFs are necessary for building a truly secure random beacon chain, ZenGo researcher Omer Shlomovits told CoinDesk.
- Under an Eth 2.0 paradigm, the Diogenes protocol orchestrates so-called âceremoniesâ to generate the entropy that creates the parameters for a random beaconâs VDF.Â Multiple parties are involved in the process (up to 1,024 participants).
- Each participant who partakes in the ceremony knows the âsecretâ â the cryptographic key that would allow attackers to interfere with the VDFâs ârandomnessââ but every one of the 1,024 participants would have to collude to cheat the system; Diogenes makes the fair assumption that at least one of these actors will remain honest.
- The âDogByteâ attack, as ZenGo calls it, would allow anyone who observes the protocol transcript, not just the ceremony participants, to learn the secret the ceremony creates.Â
- With this secret, the attackers could theoretically âskewâ or âbias the randomness generated in the beacon chain,â Shlomovits told CoinDesk. This could allow them to âgain an unfair advantage in all utilities that are built atop the random beacon chain,â such as gaming it for a higher chance to validate new Ethereum 2.0 blocks or cheating a smart contract that relies on entropy from the beacon chain.
- This vulnerability is the second ZenGo has found in Diogenesâ design, and itâs part of an ongoing security audit of the protocol commissioned by the Ethereum Foundation and the VDF Alliance.
- The first vulnerability involved âa potential attack vector that could have [given the attacker] backdoor access to [an] Ethereum 2.0 VDFâ and required âthe [VDFâs] central coordinator to collude with one of the participants,â ZenGo writes in their recent blog post.
- Shlomovits emphasized ZenGo is working closely with Ligero Inc. on this research, adding that the âquality of the bug attests to the high quality of the project and the amount of scrutiny that is put into testing this protocol,â and that Eth 2.0âs burgeoning tech stack appears to be âhighly resilient.â
- A third blog on ZenGoâs findings is forthcoming.
