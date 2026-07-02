Does Iren's Golden State Warriors Partnership Make Any Sense?

Key Points

Iren will spend $50 million per year to have its logo placed on the Warriors jerseys.

This looks like a bad deal if you think Iren's only potential customers are hyperscalers, but it may be a clever one if the data center operator aims to start catering to smaller enterprises, too.

Iren can run away with a piece of the small enterprise opportunity since other AI cloud providers are already offering most of their total capacity to hyperscalers.

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Iren (NASDAQ: IREN) recently announced a new deal, but it wasn't the sort of agreement that investors could have been expecting. While its fellow AI cloud providers Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) have been signing hyperscaler deals that can run for up to 15 years, Iren inked a partnership with the NBA's Golden State Warriors.

Iren is paying $50 million per year to the basketball team to display its logo patch on every jersey. It's the richest such sponsorship deal in North American sports history, and it has attracted sharp criticism from investors, but if Iren executes correctly, this deal could be a masterstroke.

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The justified frustration

On the surface, this deal looks bad. Iren closed a $3 billion convertible notes offering in May and secured $3.65 billion in GPU financing in June. It also issued $2.3 billion in convertible notes in December 2025, after selling $1 billion worth of convertible notes in October 2025.

In other words, Iren is borrowing money at a prodigious pace. That's natural: It operates in a capital-intensive business, and it may be years before it can produce consistent profits. The company has also set up a mechanism that would allow it to conduct up to $6 billion in at-the-market equity sales, which creates a significant dilution risk to shareholders, but Iren is unlikely to tap into that full amount in one shot. It's more of a backup than a mandate, but its pattern of heavy spending and borrowing has irked some investors.

That's the context for the Golden State Warriors deal, and it explains why investors were expressing extreme displeasure with it on X and Reddit.

Starting to see the opportunity

When an unprofitable company is raising capital through the sale of convertible bonds that can dilute investors, every investment that it makes is going to attract more attention and scrutiny. The Golden State Warriors deal looks particularly unwise if you assume that Iren only wants to work with hyperscalers. Data center peers Nebius and Cipher Mining didn't have to sponsor sports teams to win deals with tech giants this year. In that context, Iren's $50 million annual commitment to this type of marketing deal looks unnecessary.

An Iren logo on a Golden State Warriors jersey won't be the decisive factor that leads a company the size of Meta Platforms to think about doing business with the neocloud. However, an AI start-up founder in the Bay State whose operation needs only 10 to 20 megawatts of AI cloud infrastructure may notice the patch while watching a Warriors game and get curious. Then, that same AI start-up founder may see Iren ad placements elsewhere.

Iren can charge more per megawatt for smaller deals than it can when leasing large-scale capacity to a hyperscaler such as Meta. Those smaller companies also are likely to lack the financial strength and technical wherewithal to build their own AI data centers. Meta and other tech leaders are already building their own.

Because hyperscalers have the ability to bring more of their own AI cloud infrastructure online, they will have tremendous leverage when negotiating contract renewals with Nebius and Cipher Mining, unless the demand for AI processing power goes so parabolic that it just makes sense for them to continue working with those companies while creating more AI data centers.

If Iren works with a bunch of smaller AI companies in addition to hyperscalers, that healthy mix of deals will make it less reliant on a handful of tech leaders. Iren's press release mentioned "community investment efforts" in the Bay State, suggesting it's not just targeting hyperscalers.

Communication needs to be better

This deal can be a great thing for Iren. It's similar to how Google Cloud has been a sponsor for Major League Baseball since 2020, as well as the league's official provider of cloud data and analytics services. It won that deal away from the MLB's previous partner, Amazon Web Services. So there's a precedent for cloud companies to use deals with professional sports teams and organizations as a tool to reach new customers. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and MLB announced an expanded, multiyear partnership in 2022, showing that both sides have liked the arrangement.

However, Iren hasn't hinted at how its new sponsorship deal will translate into more contracts or higher revenue projections. That has left investors trying to connect the dots. Overall, it's not a good look for a growth stock that's still burning through cash without a stream of new deals.

Iren can actually run away with this opportunity. Fellow neocloud providers Nebius and Cipher Mining are in such a rush to sign huge deals that they don't have as many unsigned megawatts available to offer smaller enterprises. That leaves a narrower pool of competitors, and gives Iren more pricing power. However, for now, there are just too many questions about how this deal is meant to play out, and not enough answers. Most interested investors remain focused on when Iren's next hyperscaler deal will arrive, and are seeking progress on that point.

Communication used to be a major strength for this company; last year, it released monthly updates. Iren needs to deliver an investor presentation that outlines where all of these investments are leading, and what the company wants to do within the next five to 10 years. If it answers these lingering questions in a way that makes sense, it could get more investors on board.

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Marc Guberti has positions in Cipher Mining and Iren. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Reddit. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.