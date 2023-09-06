DocuSign Earnings Preview: What to Expect

DocuSign (DOCU) is expected to report earnings on 09/07/2023 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal quarter ending July 2023. According to Zacks, based on 10 analysts' forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $8.08.

DocuSign offers the Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device.

Here are some key things to watch for in DocuSign's earnings report:

Revenue growth: The company's guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 will be closely watched.

Customer growth: Analysts will look to see if DocuSign can show that it is continuing to add new customers.

DOCU has a "high" Earnings Quality Ranking (EQR) for the 127th consecutive week. Earnings quality refers to the extent to which current earnings predict future earnings. "High-quality" earnings are expected to persist, while "low-quality" earnings do not. EQR is a weekly ranking of relative earnings quality for a large universe of publicly traded US equities. Companies are compared to peers in their industry. Find out more about EQR data.

