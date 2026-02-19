DocuSign (DOCU) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

DocuSign (DOCU) ended the recent trading session at $44.13, demonstrating a -1.54% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had lost 20.01% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.76%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of DocuSign in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.95, reflecting a 10.47% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $828.2 million, showing a 6.69% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.79 per share and a revenue of $3.21 billion, representing changes of +6.76% and +7.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DocuSign. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, DocuSign holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, DocuSign is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.77. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.62.

We can additionally observe that DOCU currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 1.1 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Docusign Inc. (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

