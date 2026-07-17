Do Options Traders Know Something About Cenovus Stock We Don't?

Investors in Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the July 17, 2026 $13 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today.

What is Implied Volatility?

Implied volatility shows how much movement the market is expecting in the future. Options with high levels of implied volatility suggest that investors in the underlying stocks are expecting a big move in one direction or the other. It could also mean there is an event coming up soon that may cause a big rally or a huge sell-off. However, implied volatility is only one piece of the puzzle when putting together an options trading strategy.

What do the Analysts Think?

Clearly, options traders are pricing in a big move for Cenovus Energy shares, but what is the fundamental picture for the company? Currently, Cenovus Energy is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) in the Oil and Gas - Integrated – Canadian industry that ranks in the Top 13% of our Zacks Industry Rank. Over the last 30 days, one analyst has increased the earnings estimates for the current quarter, while one has dropped the estimates. The net effect has taken our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter from 94 cents per share to 95 cents in that period.

Given the way analysts feel about Cenovus Energy right now, this huge implied volatility could mean there’s a trade developing. Oftentimes, options traders look for options with high levels of implied volatility to sell premium. This is a strategy many seasoned traders use because it captures decay. At expiration, the hope for these traders is that the underlying stock does not move as much as originally expected.

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Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.