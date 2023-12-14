DNUT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.04, changing hands as high as $14.17 per share. Krispy Kreme Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DNUT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DNUT's low point in its 52 week range is $10.21 per share, with $16.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.14.

