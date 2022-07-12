DNP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of DNP Select Income Fun (Symbol: DNP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.08, changing hands as high as $11.16 per share. DNP Select Income Fun shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DNP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DNP's low point in its 52 week range is $10.06 per share, with $12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.09.

