DLTH Q1 Earnings Call Shows Margin Gains Amid Reset

Duluth Holdings Inc. DLTH used its first quarter of fiscal 2026earnings callto argue that the company’s turnaround is moving from emergency repair to a more durable margin and cash discipline story. Management kept the sales outlook intact while lifting its profitability target.



The call mattered because the revenue decline was not treated as a sign of weakening execution. Instead, executives framed it as the tradeoff for restoring price integrity, cutting promotions and improving the quality of sales.

Duluth Holdings Leans Into Margin Repair

President and chief executive officer Stephanie Pugliese said the company’s recent strategic pivot is centered on serving core customers, restoring profitability and improving operational execution. She tied the quarter’s gross margin expansion, lower inventory and stronger liquidity to that reset.



Senior vice president and chief financial officer Heena Agrawal reinforced that message by describing the quarter as evidence of a healthier margin profile and more structural profitability. She said Duluth is now prioritizing brand equity and long-term value over low-profitability volume.



That framing helps explain why management spent more time defending the earnings quality than the top line. Revenues fell 4% year over year to $98.6 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 million by 3.67%. The company reported first-quarter loss of 20 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 45 cents, delivering a surprise of 55.56%.

Duluth Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Duluth Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Duluth Holdings Inc. Quote

DLTH Keeps Sales View Intact

Agrawal said the company is affirming its fiscal 2026 net sales guidance range of $540 million to $560 million, even as it raised adjusted EBITDA guidance to $28 million to $32 million from $26 million to $30 million. The updated outlook reflects confidence that margin gains and cost savings are running ahead of plan.



Management also reaffirmed first-half sales guidance for a decline of 6% to 10%. Agrawal said that range still reflects the decision not to repeat a wholesale order from the prior year, which created a 230-basis point headwind.



For the back half of fiscal 2026, executives said revenues should stabilize as the company laps last year’s pricing actions and the promotional reset. That was one of the clearest forward-looking messages on the call and a key support for the unchanged sales view.

Duluth Holdings Focuses Marketing on Core Customers

Pugliese said the company is reshaping marketing toward upper-funnel brand building rather than lower-funnel, promotion-driven spending. She pointed to campaigns around Buck Naked, Max Gluteus and women’s gardening categories as evidence that Duluth can drive engagement without leaning as heavily on discounts.



She also said the customer file has contracted over several years, but the spending quality has improved. Sales per customer rose 10% year over year, and management said that the gain was broad-based across age, income and gender groups.



The company’s core collections represented about two-thirds of sales and grew 7% from a year earlier, according to Pugliese. That detail sharpened management’s argument that Duluth wants to concentrate capital and messaging around higher-margin hero products rather than chase volume across a wider assortment.

DLTH Extends Inventory and Cost Discipline

Agrawal said inventory ended the quarter at $132.4 million, down $43.7 million, or 24.8%, from a year earlier. She described that as the fourth straight quarter of year-over-year improvement, supported by tighter planning, SKU rationalization and better receipt timing.



Gross margin rose 540 basis points to 57.4%. Management attributed the increase to reduced promotional activity, pricing actions and direct-to-factory sourcing benefits that more than offset tariff costs.



Selling, general and administrative expenses fell $3.4 million to $61.8 million. Agrawal said efficiencies across the fulfillment network and lower personnel costs helped drive the decline, while net liquidity improved to about $100 million.

DLTH’s Q&A Centers on Gross Margin

A William Blair analyst pressed management on what is embedded in the full-year margin outlook. Agrawal answered that the company had originally targeted about 100 basis points of full-year gross margin expansion, but first-quarter performance is now tracking ahead of that pace and supports the higher adjusted EBITDA range.



The same analyst also asked how Duluth Holdings plans to rebuild customer engagement without relying on promotions. Pugliese said the company is shifting marketing dollars toward brand awareness and reactivating higher-value existing customers, a channel she said costs about one-third as much as acquiring new ones.



The final notable Q&A exchange focused on the $2.7 million impairment charge. Agrawal clarified that it was tied to the Salt Lake City fulfillment center that the company closed earlier this year, giving investors more detail on a charge that affected adjusted comparisons.

DLTH Sticks With a Disciplined Reset

The tone coming out of the call was measured but firmer than in earlier turnaround updates. Management repeatedly emphasized discipline, price integrity and operating efficiency rather than a rapid return to revenue growth.



That leaves Duluth Holdings’ near-term story centered on execution. The company is presenting itself as leaner, more selective on promotions and more focused on core customers, with the second half set up as the test of whether margin repair can coexist with steadier sales.

Zacks Signals Remain Mixed

DLTH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), alongside Value Score A, Growth Score A, Momentum Score D and VGM Score A. Under the Zacks framework, those A-level Value, Growth and VGM readings point to favorable style characteristics, while the D Momentum score signals weaker near-term price trend support. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here



The same framework also says the most favorable combinations typically pair a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy) with A or B Style Scores. With DLTH at a Zacks Rank #3, the style profile is constructive but more balanced, and that rank can change as earnings estimate revisions adjust after the quarter.







Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.