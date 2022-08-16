DIVO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the DIVO ETF (Symbol: DIVO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.29, changing hands as high as $36.36 per share. DIVO shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DIVO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DIVO's low point in its 52 week range is $32.68 per share, with $38.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.29.

