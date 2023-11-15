Disney's Streaming Dreams Are Becoming Reality

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) has dreamed of being a streaming leader for years, but it was the streaming service that led to the stock's downfall. That's starting to change as Disney reduces streaming costs and increases prices around the world.

In this video, Travis Hoium covers why Disney is a bigger player in the streaming future than you might think, and that could make it a great investment as well.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 9, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 13, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walt Disney wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 6, 2023

Travis Hoium has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.