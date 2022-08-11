Disney Outshines Netflix On Streaming Subscribers

(RTTNews) - Walt Disney's (DIS) streaming services, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, have surpassed video streaming giant Netflix (NFXL) in the number of subscribers.

Disney now boasts of 221 million streaming customers across all of its platforms, which is above Netflix's 220.7 million subscribers announced in July. Disney+ added 14.4 million customers in the past quarter.

During the second quarter, Disney+ subscribers surged 31% to 152.1 million from 116.0 million last year. Meanwhile, Hulu recorded 8% subscriber growth to 46.2 million subscribers and ESPN+ subscriber growth surged 53% to 22.8 million.

In the second quarter, Netflix lost nearly 1 million subscribers globally, the second quarter in row the company has reported subscriber decline. The company lost 1.30 million customers in the U.S. and Canada region during the quarter, while EMEA region lost 0.77 million subscriber, LATAM were up slightly by 0.01 million and APAC rose 1.08 million.

Meanwhile, both Netflix and Disney+ are raising their prices for customers who want to watch their services without ads.

Disney is raising its monthly cost without advertising by 38% to $10.99 a month in December while offering an alternative cheaper option with ads for its current subscription price of $7.99 per month. Meanwhile, Netflix has recently announced plans to introduce an ad-supported tier by the end of 2022. In January, it raised the price in the U.S. for its basic plan to $9.99 a month, its standard plan to $15.49 a month, and its premium plan to $19.99 a month.

