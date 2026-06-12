Disc Medicine Highlights Positive Clinical Updates At EHA 2026

(RTTNews) - Disc Medicine, Inc. (IRON) presented encouraging data from multiple clinical programs at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Meeting 2026 in Stockholm, underscoring progress across its pipeline of investigational therapies for serious blood disorders.

RALLY-MF: DISC-0974 in Myelofibrosis and Anemia

Updated results from the Phase 2 RALLY-MF trial showed durable anemia responses in patients with myelofibrosis (MF), regardless of transfusion status or use of JAK inhibitors.

-Over 55% of non-transfusion dependent patients achieved a major hemoglobin response (greater than or equal to 1.5 g/dL for 12 weeks).

-Among transfusion dependent patients, 64% with low burden and 50% with high burden achieved transfusion independence.

-Improvements in fatigue scores and symptom burden were also reported. DISC-0974 was generally well tolerated, with diarrhea noted as the only treatment-related adverse event in more than one patient.

HELIOS: Bitopertin in Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP)

Data from the HELIOS extension trial demonstrated sustained reductions in protoporphyrin IX (PPIX), the toxin driving EPP, along with significant improvements in light tolerance. Patients on continuous 60 mg dosing showed durable benefit, and safety remained favorable with over 2.5 years of exposure.

Upcoming Milestones

CEO John Quisel noted that Disc expects:

- End-of-Phase 2 FDA discussions for DISC-0974 by year-end.

-APOLLO Phase 3 readout for Bitopertin in Q4 2026, which could support a traditional approval if successful.

-Initial data from the RESTORE-PV Phase 2 trial of DISC-3405 in polycythemia vera in Q4 2026, potentially advancing a third program into pivotal development by 2027.

IRON has traded between $40.00 and $99.50 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $69.34, up 1.85%.

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