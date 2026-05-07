A Director Trim at The Andersons, With $6 Million Still in Play

Key Points

16,466 shares were sold for a total value of ~$1.33 million on May 5, 2026 at around $80.76 per share.

This transaction represented 17.36% of Patrick E. Bowe’s direct holdings, reducing his direct stake to 78,408 shares.

The activity involved only direct ownership; Bowe holds no indirect shares and has no derivative or option interests outstanding post-transaction.

Ongoing sales have closely tracked the reduction in available share capacity, with trade sizes reflecting a shrinking direct position over the past year.

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On May 5, 2026, Director Patrick E. Bowe reported the sale of 16,466 shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) common stock in an open-market transaction valued at approximately $1.33 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 16,466 Transaction value $1.3 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 78,408 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $6.2 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($80.76); post-transaction value based on May 5, 2026 closing price of $79.12.

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Patrick E. Bowe’s historical selling cadence?

Sell-only trades average ~13,100 shares per event, and this trade’s 16,466 shares are modestly above that mean, consistent with the trend of decreasing trade sizes as holdings have diminished over the past two years.

Sell-only trades average ~13,100 shares per event, and this trade’s 16,466 shares are modestly above that mean, consistent with the trend of decreasing trade sizes as holdings have diminished over the past two years. What proportion of Bowe’s direct position was affected?

The sale represented 17.36% of his direct holdings at the time, aligning with a pattern of periodic partial reductions rather than full divestment.

The sale represented 17.36% of his direct holdings at the time, aligning with a pattern of periodic partial reductions rather than full divestment. Does Bowe retain any indirect or derivative interests?

Bowe’s remaining exposure is solely through 78,408 directly held shares, with no indirect ownership or outstanding options reported post-transaction.

Bowe’s remaining exposure is solely through 78,408 directly held shares, with no indirect ownership or outstanding options reported post-transaction. What is the current value of Bowe’s direct position and how has it evolved?

As of the May 5, 2026 close, the direct position is worth ~$6.2 million, reflecting a cumulative reduction of 80% in share count since August 2023, mainly via a series of open-market sales.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $10.98 billion Net income (TTM) $143.30million Dividend yield 1.16% 1-year price change 95.28%

* 1-year price change calculated using May 6, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

The Andersons offers grain merchandising, storage, ethanol production, plant nutrients, and related logistics and risk management services across the agriculture value chain.

ANDE generates revenue through commodity trading, ethanol and co-product sales, plant nutrient manufacturing, and value-added agronomic services.

It serves commercial and family farmers, ethanol producers, agricultural distributors, and industrial clients in the United States and internationally.

The Andersons is a diversified agribusiness with a broad operational footprint in grain trading, renewables, and plant nutrient solutions. The company leverages its integrated supply chain capabilities and strong customer relationships to deliver value-added products and services across multiple agricultural markets. Its scale and expertise in logistics, risk management, and specialty product manufacturing provide a competitive edge within the food distribution and agricultural supply sectors.

What this transaction means for investors

The headline is the $1.33 million sale, but the more important number is what Bowe kept. He still holds 78,408 shares directly, worth about $6.2 million at the May 5 market close — a substantial position by director-ownership standards, and his entire stake. The Form 4 shows no indirect holdings or options. On alignment, he's still well invested. The trajectory deserves a footnote: his share count is down roughly 80% from August 2023, executed through partial sales rather than one large exit. This 16,466-share trim, about 17% of his pre-trade position, fits that pattern. The company context cuts in his favor. The Andersons just posted a record Q1 — $1.12 adjusted EPS, beating consensus by 60% — driven by $26 million in Section 45Z clean fuel production credits. Management reaffirmed a $7 EPS target by 2028, roughly double the run-rate before 45Z kicked in. What would change the read is acceleration in Bowe's selling cadence. As of this filing, it hasn't.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.