Dillard`s Inc. - (DDS) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Dillard`s Inc. - said on May 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $288.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.28%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.74%, the lowest has been 0.19%, and the highest has been 5.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.71 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 25.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dillard`s Inc. -. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDS is 0.25%, a decrease of 7.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.36% to 10,094K shares. The put/call ratio of DDS is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.50% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dillard`s Inc. - is 272.85. The forecasts range from a low of 156.55 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.50% from its latest reported closing price of 288.72.

The projected annual revenue for Dillard`s Inc. - is 6,688MM, a decrease of 4.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 27.07.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Newport Trust holds 5,092K shares representing 30.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,164K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDS by 23.05% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 232K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 277K shares, representing a decrease of 19.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDS by 2.53% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 179K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 99.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDS by 63.59% over the last quarter.

DFFVX - U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 164K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDS by 9.85% over the last quarter.

Clientfirst Wealth Management holds 157K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDS by 5.48% over the last quarter.

Dillard`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dillard's, Inc., is an upscale American department store chain with approximately 282 stores in 29 states and headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Currently, the largest number of stores are located in Texas with 57 and Florida with 42.

