Digital Turbine's AGP Growth Accelerates: Is More Upside Ahead?

Digital Turbine's APPS App Growth Platform (AGP) is emerging as the company's primary growth engine, strengthening its revenue model and creating room for further upside. The AGP delivered an impressive 57% year-over-year revenue increase in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 and more than 20% growth for the full year, significantly outperforming the broader mobile advertising market, which is expanding at a high-single-digit rate. This performance indicates Digital Turbine is gaining market share, not merely benefiting from favorable industry trends.



The momentum is broad-based. Brand advertising revenues grew more than 50% year over year, while the DT Exchange business surged over 60%, reflecting rising advertiser demand, improved pricing and stronger monetization across the platform. Management also highlighted higher fill rates and premium inventory demand as important drivers of AGP's rapid growth.



Artificial intelligence is further enhancing AGP's competitive position. By combining proprietary first-party data with AI and machine learning, Digital Turbine is delivering smarter ad targeting and better campaign performance, prompting advertisers to increase spending. Meanwhile, AGP's expanding SDK footprint, growing impressions and increasing non-gaming inventory are creating additional monetization opportunities.



AGP benefits from Digital Turbine's ecosystem of nearly 3 billion devices and more than 80,000 applications, creating a powerful flywheel between advertisers, publishers and developers. Combined with the company’s fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of $630-$650 million, AGP appears well positioned to remain APPS' fastest-growing business and a key driver of long-term shareholder value.

How Do AppLovin & Unity Software Fare?

Both AppLovin APP and Unity Software U compete with Digital Turbine in mobile advertising and app monetization by using AI-driven ad-tech platforms that help advertisers acquire users, improve returns and expand publisher monetization opportunities.



AppLovin competes with Digital Turbine through its AI-powered Axon platform, which delivers superior ad targeting, hybrid app monetization and expanding consumer advertising beyond gaming. AppLovin benefits from self-serve onboarding, AI-generated creatives and strong advertiser ROI while seeing long-term growth from broader ad budgets and hybrid monetization. These capabilities position AppLovin as a leading rival in mobile ad-tech.



Unity Software rivals Digital Turbine by combining its Vector AI advertising engine with a dominant game development ecosystem, creating a differentiated app monetization platform. Unity Software leverages runtime data, high developer opt-in rates and AI-driven personalization to improve ad performance while expanding commerce and monetization tools. These strengths reinforce Unity Software as a formidable mobile advertising competitor.

APPS’ Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Digital Turbine stock has jumped 58.8% in the past six-month period, outperforming the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s 10.8% decline and the broader Computer and Technology sector’s 7% growth.

APPS’ 6-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Digital Turbine trades at a forward price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.42X, significantly lower than the industry’s average of 25.97X. The company carries a Value Score of B.

APPS’ Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Digital Turbine’s earnings is pegged at 84 cents per share for fiscal 2027, unchanged over the past 30 days and indicating 50% growth year over year.

Digital Turbine, Inc. Price and Consensus

Digital Turbine, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Digital Turbine, Inc. Quote

Digital Turbine stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Unity Software Inc. (U) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.