Markets
DBD

Diebold Nixdorf To Buy Back Up To $200 Mln Of Shares

November 05, 2025 — 07:42 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Diebold Nixdorf (DBD), a banking technology and services provider, Wednesday announced that is authorized to repurchase up to $200 million of the company's stock.

"We are well-positioned to continue capitalizing on our market opportunities while delivering value to stockholders, thanks to our disciplined capital allocation strategy, and remain confident in our three-year business plan.", commented Tom Timko, chief financial officer of DBD.

The previous share repurchase of $100 million which was announced on February 12 of this year has been completed by the company.

In pre-market activity, DBD shares are trading at $56.20, down 0.07% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DBD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.