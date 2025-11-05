Diebold Nixdorf To Buy Back Up To $200 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Diebold Nixdorf (DBD), a banking technology and services provider, Wednesday announced that is authorized to repurchase up to $200 million of the company's stock.

"We are well-positioned to continue capitalizing on our market opportunities while delivering value to stockholders, thanks to our disciplined capital allocation strategy, and remain confident in our three-year business plan.", commented Tom Timko, chief financial officer of DBD.

The previous share repurchase of $100 million which was announced on February 12 of this year has been completed by the company.

In pre-market activity, DBD shares are trading at $56.20, down 0.07% on the New York Stock Exchange.

