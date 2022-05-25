Did Snapchat Break the Market?

Today's video focuses on Snap (NYSE: SNAP) and how it recently informed investors that it might report revenue below the low end of its Q2 2022 guidance range. Jose Najarro also discusses how this triggered a sell-off in other ad-tech companies. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) are trading much lower today. Even though the market looks dark (or red), there might be some good news for long-term investors.





